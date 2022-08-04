Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.

