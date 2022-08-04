ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilhowie, VA

John M. Dabbs

Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City

Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport

My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events

(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
City
Chilhowie, VA
Local
Virginia Government
supertalk929.com

Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC

The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Dr. Jeff McCord, Commissioner Of Workforce Development, Next President Of NESCC

The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, with ties to Kingsport is named the next President of Northeast State Community College in Blountville. Dr. Jeff McCord, was instrumental in the development and establishment of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingport’s Academic Village and was selected from a group of three others also vying for the position. McCord was recommended by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a special called meeting Monday. McCord will take over as President beginning October 1.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens

NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

SWVA Delegate’s Bill Shifting School Construction Approach

A Bill sponsored by Washington County Virginia Delegate and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn providing support for 4 hundred million dollars in grants for schools based on student enrollment and local needs is ceremonially signed into law. The School Construction Fund and Program will also support 450 million dollars in competitive grants for high need school’s new construction, expansion and modernization projects in partnership with local school boards. O’Quinn says this shift in Virginia’s approach to school construction is a big deal for school divisions all across the Commonwealth, especially in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members

ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Water outage has left South Fork utility customers in dark

Update: According to a release, as of 4:30 p.m., water service has been restored to 100% of Bristol Bluff City Utility District and 90% of South Fork Utility District customers who were affected by the service disruption. However, South Fork customers in higher elevations may still be without water as storage tanks are being refilled […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

