Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to celebrate National Farmer's Market Week
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13. About the event.
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City
Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
Kingsport Times-News
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
supertalk929.com
Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC
The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
wjhl.com
Meet Buffalo, Pluto and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information...
supertalk929.com
Dr. Jeff McCord, Commissioner Of Workforce Development, Next President Of NESCC
The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, with ties to Kingsport is named the next President of Northeast State Community College in Blountville. Dr. Jeff McCord, was instrumental in the development and establishment of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingport’s Academic Village and was selected from a group of three others also vying for the position. McCord was recommended by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a special called meeting Monday. McCord will take over as President beginning October 1.
‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
Kingsport Times-News
North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens
NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
supertalk929.com
SWVA Delegate’s Bill Shifting School Construction Approach
A Bill sponsored by Washington County Virginia Delegate and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn providing support for 4 hundred million dollars in grants for schools based on student enrollment and local needs is ceremonially signed into law. The School Construction Fund and Program will also support 450 million dollars in competitive grants for high need school’s new construction, expansion and modernization projects in partnership with local school boards. O’Quinn says this shift in Virginia’s approach to school construction is a big deal for school divisions all across the Commonwealth, especially in Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
Johnson City Press
Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members
ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
Kingsport Times-News
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Johnson City Press
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan school board looking at $25 million for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary may be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. They would likely funded mostly mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Photos: Rescue crews conduct flood response training drills in Holston River over the weekend
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Did you happen to see a car in the Holston River this weekend as you were passing by? Not to worry that was just the Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team out practicing their flood response drills. Video courtesy Kingsport Fire Department The drills were conducted Friday through […]
wjhl.com
These cuties need to find a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter or call them at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Water outage has left South Fork utility customers in dark
Update: According to a release, as of 4:30 p.m., water service has been restored to 100% of Bristol Bluff City Utility District and 90% of South Fork Utility District customers who were affected by the service disruption. However, South Fork customers in higher elevations may still be without water as storage tanks are being refilled […]
Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
