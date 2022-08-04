ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Could Owatonna and Blooming Prairie be Playing Football in December?

By Roy Koenig
Power 96
Power 96
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on power96radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 96

Owatonna Football Tradition Continues with Youth Camp

The Owatonna football tradition has extended to a new generation. Players who attended as youth have gone through the varsity program and come back as coaches or alumni to pass along their knowledge. The 26th annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp runs August 8-11 at the OHS fields from 5:30 to 8 pm each night. The camp is open to those entering third through tenth grade.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Faribault Lakers Will Play Sunday

The Faribault Lakers at St. Benedict Saints Minnesota Baseball Association Region 3C Baseball Tournament game was rained out today. The two teams hope to get the game in beginning 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The next game for those teams has also been moved to Monday night at 8:00 p.m. The winner...
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Faribault Lakers Outlast St. Benedict in Thriller

The Faribault Lakers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning today to defeat the Saints of St. Benedict 13-11 in a see-saw battle in Scott County. The game was rained out Saturday. With the win the Lakers are a game away from reaching the State Tournament which...
FARIBAULT, MN
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Medford, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Blooming Prairie, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Education
Blooming Prairie, MN
Football
Blooming Prairie, MN
Education
Owatonna, MN
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair

You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota

Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#American Football#Vikings#Us Bank Stadium#Mayo Fri#Northfield Fri Oct 7#Rochester Jm Thurs#Hayfield Fri#United South Central Fri#St Clair Mankato
Eden Prairie Local News

Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota

You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
Power 96

Sensory Friendly/Relaxed Mary Poppins In Austin This Saturday

Summerset Theatre and Autism Friendly Austin (of the Hormel Historic Home) are joining forces to present a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed production of Mary Poppins at Riverland’s Frank W. Bridges Theater in Austin, Minnesota, Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 pm. Why Do We Need a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed Mary Poppins?. In a...
AUSTIN, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy