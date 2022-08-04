MicroStrategy Stocks Soared 15% After Michael Saylor Stepped Down as CEO

Read on cryptopotato.com
Related
Motley Fool
Why Shares in General Electric Surged 16% in July
GE Aviation is enjoying the ongoing commercial air travel recovery. The company's earnings allayed fears of a potential derailment of its breakup plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, First Solar, Palantir and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC — Shares surged 41% and 13% respectively as social media traders appeared to invest in the two meme stocks, even without an apparent catalyst. Signify Health — The stock jumped 13% following a Wall Street...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash
Consumers turn to these two retailers in recessions to save money.
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Although they have moved in opposite directions this year, these two stocks should outperform for much of the next decade.
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
Booking Holdings CEO Looks at American Travel Opportunities
Glenn Fogel, chief executive officer and president of Booking Holdings, joined Cheddar News to discuss second-quarter earnings and his expectations for the rest of 2022 — and about American travel opportunities. Because of the dollar strengthening against the euro, for example, Fogel says, “Europe’s, like, on sale! … So things that would have cost a certain amount last year or the year before and now are a lot cheaper, so people who want to travel to Europe are going to get a bargain right now, which is great.”
Energizer Eyes Low End Of FY22 Profit Forecast Post Mixed Q3 Results
Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.86% year-on-year to $728 million, missing the consensus of $747.47 million. The gross margin for the quarter expanded 110 basis points to 39%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11.5% to $118.9 million. The company held $199.5 million in cash...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX shares increased by 63.5% to $229.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 1079.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
cryptopotato.com
Binance CEO Clears the Air on Involvement With Frozen Exchange WazirX
Binance’s CEO and WazirX’s founder are giving mixed information about who owns the embattled exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has provided clarifying details on its relationship with WazirX – the crypto exchange whose assets were recently frozen by Indian regulators. While Binance was indeed partnered with...
Western Digital Price Target Cut By Analysts Post Q4 Beat
Western Digital Corp WDC clocked 8% year-on-year revenue growth to $4.53 billion in Q4, beating the consensus of $4.49 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.68. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley had an Equal Weight and $55 price target. The market expected a reset, but the depths of...
Comments / 0