BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
SB Nation
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch
A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
ESPN
Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury
A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
‘I’m Exhausted’ - Ben Chilwell on His Fitness After the Everton Game
Chelsea Ben Chilwell has discussed his fitness after the opening game of the Premier League season vs Everton.
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half
Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season. The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend. Now reports suggest...
SB Nation
Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries
With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
SB Nation
Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City
The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
SB Nation
Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury
There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Nott. Forest - Match thread: Old-times classic for starters
Newcastle United is welcoming freshly-promoted Nottingham Forest to St James Park this weekend to open both clubs’ Premier League campaign. The Magpies, after putting on a massive effort through the second half of last season, are poised to keep building on that foundation and increase the greatness of their results in what some expect to be a continental-football-level year for those upon Tyne. We’ll see how that goes, although one thing is true and that’s the fact that Newcastle is opening their season with all of their players available—except for a banged-up Jonjo Shelvey—and a few defensive reinforcements brought to the squad.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
SB Nation
Monday August 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?
Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!
Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
SB Nation
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham
Manchester City 2, Erling Haaland 36’. 75’ (pen) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won the first match of the Premier League away in London vs West Ham. Manchester City win after playing a very solid match. They got what they came for as a positive result to start the season is exactly what was needed.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - New season, same old Villa!
Well that wasn’t pretty viewing to say the least...what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance (or lack of) against Bournemouth?. Two goals conceded from set pieces - how much of a concern should that be?. What can be made of the lack of a visible game plan...
