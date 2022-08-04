ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch

A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury

A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
MLS
SB Nation

Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries

With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City

The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Nott. Forest - Match thread: Old-times classic for starters

Newcastle United is welcoming freshly-promoted Nottingham Forest to St James Park this weekend to open both clubs’ Premier League campaign. The Magpies, after putting on a massive effort through the second half of last season, are poised to keep building on that foundation and increase the greatness of their results in what some expect to be a continental-football-level year for those upon Tyne. We’ll see how that goes, although one thing is true and that’s the fact that Newcastle is opening their season with all of their players available—except for a banged-up Jonjo Shelvey—and a few defensive reinforcements brought to the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday August 8th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SPORTS
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?

Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!

Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

Manchester City 2, Erling Haaland 36’. 75’ (pen) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won the first match of the Premier League away in London vs West Ham. Manchester City win after playing a very solid match. They got what they came for as a positive result to start the season is exactly what was needed.
PREMIER LEAGUE

