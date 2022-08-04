New Exhibition Includes Wilton-Born Photographer’s Never-Seen Historic Photos

Read on saratogatodaynewspaper.com
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
Modern bowling ball inventor celebrates 100th birthday
Schenectady World War II veteran and modern bowling ball inventor, Joseph Gentiluomo, turns 100 years old on Sunday. There will be an elaborate celebration to honor his milestone.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
hometownweekly.net
Adams Farm hosts pleasant summer concert
Walpole’s Adams Farm, just over the border from Westwood, opened its barn doors to Matt Tremble and The Dane Street Project on Saturday, July 30. The afternoon of free music, hosted by the Friends of Adams Farm, drew quite the crowd. Guests brought lawn chairs, blankets, and their favorite snacks to relax by the barn.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
WRGB
Blaze rips through home in Stony Creek killing 2 pets
STONY CREEK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Warren County firefighters battled a large house fire in Stony Creek on Sunday. Crews were dispatched to 138 Harrisburg Road around noon after bystanders saw smoke coming from the home. The Stony Creek Fire Chief John Thomas tells CBS6 that the day's high temperatures...
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
glensfallschronicle.com
Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor
After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing
This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
spectrumlocalnews.com
PTSD and service dog awareness ride held in Troy
Ibi Semper Training, Inc. held their second-annual PTSD and awareness ride at the Brunswick Harley Davidson in Troy. Founder and trainer Sonya Ward started the nonprofit in January 2020. Proceeds of the event help dogs become PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) service animals. Veterans and first responders can train with their...
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
