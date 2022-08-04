Fact-checking Congressional candidate Randolph Bracy's latest ad

Read on www.wesh.com
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
Rep. Charlie Crist has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Twitter reacts to DeSantis ousting state attorney who refused to enforce law
The news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was suspending a state attorney accused of choosing ideology instead of enforcing the law Thursday reverberated across Twitter. DeSantis suspended 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren after he had pledged not to enforce laws restricting child sex change surgeries and abortions. DeSantis told...
DeSantis names Renatha Francis to Florida Supreme Court (again)
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second time named Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state’s highest court. Francis was DeSantis’ choice for the court in 2020, but the Florida Supreme...
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
An Invasive Creature Is Taking Over A Florida Community
The species, the giant African land snail, is known to grow as long as 8 inches.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
‘We can win this race.’ Demings turns to Miami Haitians in bid for Senate
With 99 days to go until the midterm general elections, U.S. Rep. Val Demings met with Haitian-American leaders in North Miami on Monday, invoking former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and touting her money lead over her Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
What Is the Meaning Behind Florida's 'Don't Tread On Me' License Plates
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the Gadsden Flag plates "sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, 'Don't Tread on Me' or Florida."
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Old Republican Party' Over, Praises Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene has previously railed against mainstream Republicans for not supporting the America First agenda set out by Donald Trump.
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
A Georgia judge ordered that Jody Hice must testify about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There are still some thorny issues to work out.
Hice, Hice, maybe: Rep. Jody Hice must testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, a federal court ruled Monday. However, it left open the possibility that the Georgia Republican may be able to avoid certain questions due to...
Hundreds of claims of dead people 'voting' in the 2020 election have been debunked
Arizona’s Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people voting in the 2020 election have been debunked. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased,” he said.
