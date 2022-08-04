(Bismarck, ND) -- AAA is sharing what North Dakotan's can expect to pay at the average pump across the state for a gallon of gas. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in North Dakota is $4.001, which is 17 cents lower than a week ago, and 65 cents lower than a month ago. North Dakota's largest cities all have an average price below $4 per gallon. Grand Forks sees an average of $3.85 per gallon, Minot has an average of $3.95, and Bismarck and Fargo share the same price of $3.98 per gallon. The national average is $4.08 per gallon of regular gas.

