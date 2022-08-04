Read on www.am1090theflag.com
Bureau of Labor Statistics: North Dakota ranks 26th in average wages
(WDAY Radio) -- North Dakota ranks 26th in the nation for average wages, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Situation Summary for the month of July. The report, which charted an increase of one-half million jobs last month and a national unemployment rate of three point five percent, noted that North Dakota's average hourly wage of 26 dollars per hour is two dollars below the corresponding national average.
am1090theflag.com
AAA: Average gas price in North Dakota just above $4.00
(Bismarck, ND) -- AAA is sharing what North Dakotan's can expect to pay at the average pump across the state for a gallon of gas. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in North Dakota is $4.001, which is 17 cents lower than a week ago, and 65 cents lower than a month ago. North Dakota's largest cities all have an average price below $4 per gallon. Grand Forks sees an average of $3.85 per gallon, Minot has an average of $3.95, and Bismarck and Fargo share the same price of $3.98 per gallon. The national average is $4.08 per gallon of regular gas.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
