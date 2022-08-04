Effective: 2022-08-08 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington, central Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties through 230 PM EDT At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 7 miles north of Hoosick Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arlington, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, White Creek, North Bennington, Sunderland, Wardsboro, Sandgate, Peru, Glastenbury, Wardsboro Center, Sodom, Chiselville, South Shaftsbury, Barnumville and Eagleville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO