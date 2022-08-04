Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Southern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington, central Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties through 230 PM EDT At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 7 miles north of Hoosick Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arlington, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, White Creek, North Bennington, Sunderland, Wardsboro, Sandgate, Peru, Glastenbury, Wardsboro Center, Sodom, Chiselville, South Shaftsbury, Barnumville and Eagleville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding or ponding of water on roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield and northeastern Dutchess Counties through 300 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millbrook, or 12 miles northeast of Poughkeepsie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amenia, Sharon, Millbrook, Millerton, Falls Village, Stanfordville, Cornwall Bridge, Dover Plains, Salisbury, Cornwall, Smithfield, Salt Point, Lithgow, Hoxie Corner, Skiff Mountain, South Amenia, Shunpike, Shekomeko, Bains Corner and Washington Hollow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton, northwestern Fulton and southern Herkimer Counties through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poland, or 7 miles northeast of Utica, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dolgeville, Ohio, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, Lotville, Rasbach Corner, Burrell Corners, Shedd Corners, Hoffmeister and Phipps Corners. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these showers and thunderstorms and may produce ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
