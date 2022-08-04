The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

Read on wibqam.com
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he...
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s...
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July...
Clinton FD unveils new million-dollar facility
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two years after the Clinton Fire Department moved into their new building, officials were finally able to welcome the public to their new facility. Clinton Fire Chief, Chris Strohm, said he was excited to show residents the numerous upgrades. “We have training space, office space,...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
