Missing Crown Heights teen Aunisty Elliott found safe

A missing Crown Heights teen was found Thursday after she had disappeared last week.

14-year-old Aunisty Elliott was found safe in Harlem by police after she'd been missing since July 27.

"Aunisty is home with her mommy and my heart is whole," said Raquel Elliott, Aunisty's mother.

Elliott went missing while babysitting her younger brother and sister last week. Family, friends and complete strangers had been working tirelessly to find her before her mother received a call from the 24th precinct that they located her.

"At this time, we just want to make sure Anisty is ok and let her know that holding her is just my top priority right now," added Elliott.

An investigation into Aunisty's disappearance is now underway.