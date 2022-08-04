Read on lite987whop.com
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
Police arrest another in Franklin Street drug bust
According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, another arrest has been made in the Lamasco drug bust on Friday night.
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
Paducah woman driving taxi cab pulled over, arrested for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman driving a taxi cab was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she had meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Angela D. Thomas, 46, of Paducah faces charges of failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plate, possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
Hopkinsville woman arrested after hit and run incident
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly rammed another automobile with her children in her car. A police report says 27-year old Kiana Jackson of Hopkinsville was headed north on Nelson Drive about 1:40 a.m. when she went into the southbound lane and intentionally side-swiped another northbound vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Holman of Hopkinsville.
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
Man arrested for stolen gun, attempted burglary charges
An investigation on West First Street early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on attempted burglary and stolen gun charges. ECC received a call around 1 a.m. that a 22-year old Christian Berrian of Clarksville had pointed a rifle into the window of a residence in the 500 block of West First and that when the victim went outside to confront Berrian, he went back to his truck.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Two people were injured, one severely, in an accident Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road. It happened just before 1 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Stone Valley Drive. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says both patients were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say
Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
