lite987whop.com
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Two people were injured, one severely, in an accident Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road. It happened just before 1 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Stone Valley Drive. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says both patients were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
lite987whop.com
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville woman arrested after hit and run incident
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly rammed another automobile with her children in her car. A police report says 27-year old Kiana Jackson of Hopkinsville was headed north on Nelson Drive about 1:40 a.m. when she went into the southbound lane and intentionally side-swiped another northbound vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Holman of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
lite987whop.com
Man arrested for stolen gun, attempted burglary charges
An investigation on West First Street early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on attempted burglary and stolen gun charges. ECC received a call around 1 a.m. that a 22-year old Christian Berrian of Clarksville had pointed a rifle into the window of a residence in the 500 block of West First and that when the victim went outside to confront Berrian, he went back to his truck.
lite987whop.com
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
A Princeton man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ricky Smith was stopped for his brake light not functioning and tossed a bag of meth out the window. A white powder could reportedly be seen by police on...
kbsi23.com
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
