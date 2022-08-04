One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road

Read on lite987whop.com
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
2 men wanted for attempted homicide
Clarksville Police are still looking for Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, wanted for attempted homicide.
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road that injured two people. Hopkinsville police say 25-year old Calvin Merritt of Hopkinsville was northbound and attempting to turn left onto Stone Valley Drive just before 1 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle operated by 26-year old David Saltsman of Hopkinsville.
Hopkinsville woman arrested after hit and run incident
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly rammed another automobile with her children in her car. A police report says 27-year old Kiana Jackson of Hopkinsville was headed north on Nelson Drive about 1:40 a.m. when she went into the southbound lane and intentionally side-swiped another northbound vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Holman of Hopkinsville.
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Man arrested for stolen gun, attempted burglary charges
An investigation on West First Street early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on attempted burglary and stolen gun charges. ECC received a call around 1 a.m. that a 22-year old Christian Berrian of Clarksville had pointed a rifle into the window of a residence in the 500 block of West First and that when the victim went outside to confront Berrian, he went back to his truck.
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
Man Arrested On Warrant For Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Murray on a warrant in connection to a police pursuit in Hopkinsville that happened on April 4th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 4th they attempted to stop Jonathan Bivins on North Drive for an expired tag and he pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru line.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
Hopkinsville man arrested for assault, threatening Christian County police with knife
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex which led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man. When deputies arrived at Woodland Heights Apartment Complex, they found a female that has...
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Assault
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection to an assault on July 26th in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ronald Young hit another man in the head causing injuries that could lead to him losing vision in his eye. Young was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old drowns in inflatable pool
A grandfather is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson drowned in an inflatable swimming pool on Sunday night.
Murder Suspect Charged With Soliciting Someone To Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Hopkinsville man who was in jail on a murder charge has now been charged with soliciting someone to bring drugs into jail. Hopkinsville Police say on July 13th 25-year-old Cortez Hairston Jr. asked someone to bring drugs and a cell phone into the jail but they were stopped by jail staff before he received them.
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
