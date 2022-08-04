Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

Read on www.starvedrock.media
starvedrock.media
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”
QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
Disgraced former governor prods embattled prosecutor
Nearly two dozen family members and friends of slain Chicagoans challenged the effectiveness of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and they were joined by a former Illinois governor who is familiar with the criminal justice system.
starvedrock.media
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/8/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 30,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since the Friday before, July 29th. That’s a 15 percent drop in statewide cases over the past week. The CDC reports 59 counties are now in the High Community Level, that’s down from 66 the week before. An additional 34 counties are in the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the prior week. The remaining 9 counties are in the Low Level list. There are nine of our area downstate counties on the High Level list, including Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining five counties are on the Medium Level list, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, and Edwards. For more on all the numbers and details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website online.
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
starvedrock.media
Indiana lawmakers approve financial relief plan; passage of abortion ban expected
(The Center Square) – The Indiana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved $75 million in support of families and $1 billion in taxpayer relief just hours ahead passing a ban on elective abortion in the state. Both measures were returned to the Senate where the financial package was ratified. Passage...
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
advantagenews.com
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey used millions of state funds...
wmay.com
Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
KCRG.com
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois
No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
starvedrock.media
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone
What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
