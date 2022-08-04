Read on www.mytwintiers.com
Related
WETM
Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
WETM
NY woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list. New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently called to a house in Nassau County for reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone’s property. The caller told officers they didn’t think the bird had enough room to move around or even enough food and water in its cage.
WETM
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Comments / 0