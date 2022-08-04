MINEOLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list. New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently called to a house in Nassau County for reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone’s property. The caller told officers they didn’t think the bird had enough room to move around or even enough food and water in its cage.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO