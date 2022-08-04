Motherwell: Graham Alexander 'pride' at overcoming 'daunting challenge' before exit

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Saracens have signed prop James Flynn from Championship side Jersey Reds. The 28-year-old loosehead moved to the island side last summer from Ampthill, having begun his career at Sale. He follows the likes of Alec Clarey, Richard Barrington and Janco Venter in moving to Saracens from St Peter. "My goal...
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he "can still feel the tingle" when he recalls beating Chelsea last season. In dire need of three points, Richarlison's second-half winner breathed new life into the Toffees' survival push amid emotional scenes at Goodison park. "I just had that feeling Goodison was readymade for...
SB Nation
Despite the early deficit on Saturday, the season started out perfectly for Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 1 when they took apart a young, yet tricky Southampton side. Spurs spent the bulk of their summer improving squad depth in the transfer window with the expectation that the club would compete in a variety of different competitions in both England and Europe. Spurs made waves this summer with their activity in the transfer window, headlined by the purchases of players like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma who are expected to improve the side. But Spurs also made the headlines in preseason due to Antonio Conte’s hellish preseason training regimen.
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
The noise outside Goodison Park is much quieter than when impassioned Evertonians inspired their team towards safety in May but Frank Lampard can hear it just as clearly. Another fight for survival. First manager to be sacked, according to the bookies. Whatever unfolds, a crash course in management at opposite ends of the Premier League table has made Lampard better-equipped to handle it.
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
