Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Watch Matt Carpenter receive standing ovation from Cardinals fans (Video)
Matt Carpenter returned to St. Louis as a member of the New York Yankees, and received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans. One of the league’s better stories is the resurgence of Matt Carpenter. After spending the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, he signed on with the New York Yankees and has flourished in a short amount of time. But this weekend, he made his return to St. Louis.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O'Nell worked a two-out walk on a...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman hitting second for Cardinals on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was rested at home. In a matchup versus New York's right-hander Domingo German, our models project Gorman to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner
Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Gorman will sit on the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Sunday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 131 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 15.3% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
These 3 St. Louis Cardinals should receive midseason accolades
If awards were given in the middle of the season, these would be my three choices on the St. Louis Cardinals to take home the hardware. Although anything can happen in the last two months of the regular season, it’s never too early to hand out some awards and give players a little recognition. For the surging St. Louis Cardinals, these three players should be acknowledged as major contributors to the team’s success and ability to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in a fight for the top spot in the division.
Cardinals: 5 memorable moments from 1982 Championship Season
The St. Louis Cardinals will honor the 1982 World Championship club during the weekend of August 12-14 when the Milwaukee Brewers are in town. This year represents the 40th anniversary of the Cardinals 1982 World Series Championship. For those of us who remember that year and the team, there are many special memories.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Paul DeJong crushes a three-run homer against the Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong crushes a three-run homer against the New York Yankees. DeJong's homer would be the 100th of his career.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pujols will rest on Saturday night after Corey Dickerson was announced as St. Louis' starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 8.4% barrel...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Christopher Morel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 121 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .230 batting average with a .532 OPS, 9 runs, 2...
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
Wilson Contreras hits 2-run HR in 8th as Cubs beat Marlins 2-1
AP - Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Justin Steele matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday.The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer, waking up a sleepy crowd.Contreras pointed toward the roaring fans and pounded his chest after he crossed the plate.He and Ian Happ got warm receptions in their first home game since Tuesday's trade deadline passed...
