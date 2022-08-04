ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Stryper’s Michael Sweet Doesn’t Think Grunge Killed Hair Metal, Explains What Did

By Joe DiVita
Noisecreep
Noisecreep
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on noisecreep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis

Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Michael Sweet
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Grunge
Noisecreep

Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs

The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Lorna Shore’s New Song ‘Cursed to Die’ Is as Brutal as It Is Epic

On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Noisecreep

Watch Two More Hair Metal Icons Star in Short-Term Loan Commercials

Does your love of rock outweigh your collateral? No problem! Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have got you covered with another pair of hair-metal themed commercials from short term loan king Dollar Loan Center. You may remember Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark

Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy