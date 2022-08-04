Stryper’s Michael Sweet Doesn’t Think Grunge Killed Hair Metal, Explains What Did

Read on noisecreep.com
When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.
Longtime Skid Row guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo said in a new interview that he doesn't even think about reuniting with former singer Sebastian Bach. Bach was the early lead vocalist of the hard rockers who burst on the scene with their 1989 self-titled debut. Bach and Sabo are pictured above in that year. The singer's now a solo artist.
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Many in the rock and metal community have their Lemmy stories, but is it possible there was more than one Lemmy traversing the planet? Exodus and former Slayer guitarist Gary Holt thinks so. Holt, who is one of many musicians taking part in the new Löve Me Förever: A Tribute...
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Buys Land to Fight Deforestation, Shares Mini-Doc
Lamb of God's Randy Blythe is aiding the fight against deforestation, together with an Ecuadorian friend named Carlos, whom the heavy metal musician met on his travels. In collaboration with with Carlos and his family, Blythe purchased a swath of land in the South American country to replant native trees and help regrow the forest there.
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.
Sepultura's 1996 album Roots is often associated with nu-metal, and just like many other artists have written off the label, the Brazilian band's former frontman Max Cavalera doesn't agree with it. He thinks the record was slapped with the categorization because of its success and popularity. Korn essentially spearheaded nu-metal...
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
Does your love of rock outweigh your collateral? No problem! Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have got you covered with another pair of hair-metal themed commercials from short term loan king Dollar Loan Center. You may remember Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the...
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
