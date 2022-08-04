ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Wilkinson
Person
Barry Switzer
Person
Bob Stoops
Decider.com

‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a little over a month away from the start of Monday Night Football. To answer your first question, yes, the ManningCast will be back for the new season, with ESPN extending Peyton and Eli Manning’s deal through the 2024 season. If your second question has to do with the 2022 Monday Night Football schedule,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#College Football#Sooners#American Football#The Action Network#Fbs#Sec#Ohio State#Pac 12#Mcmurphy#Air Force Alabama#Crimson Tide Buckeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class is coming together quite nicely after a strong June, July, and start to August. Since June 1, the Sooners have added 15 commitments. They added nine commitments in July, with eight rated as four-star players. Also, in July, quarterback Jackson Arnold saw his stock rise after winning the Elite 11 MVP award, earning five-star status.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy