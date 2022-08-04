Read on stormininnorman.com
Will Sooners Block Baylor From a Championship? Game Predictions for Week 10
The staff of InsideTheBears.com gives their predictions for the battle between the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Did Bresee consider following former coaches to Oklahoma?
Brent Venables played a part in recruiting Bryan Bresee to Clemson. So did Todd Bates. By the end of December, neither was part of Clemson's football program anymore. Venables, Clemson's longtime defensive (...)
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
Lincoln Riley had great offenses at Oklahoma, but O-line recruiting was a bumpy ride
There’s a complicated story to tell about offensive line recruiting and development at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. It’s not a bad story, but it’s not a story in which the offensive line always flourished. It’s a story which will require multiple conversations. In this post, Oklahoma...
Jayda Coleman: Oklahoma Needed Patty Gasso's 'Blue Collar Moment' to Grow as a Team
Coleman is living her dream as a championship softball player at OU, but she also hopes her story can inspire other young athletes.
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
Eric Gray set to lead the way at running back for the Oklahoma Sooners
The running back position at the University of Oklahoma has long been an important piece of the identity of the program. Dating back to Steve Owens and Billy Sims through Quentin Griffin, Adrian Peterson, and DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma Football has a long history of fantastic running backs that have rolled through Norman.
ZTF Has Been Unblockable Again in 4 Days of Husky Camp
Coach Kalen DeBoer praises the edge rusher's talent and preparation.
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a little over a month away from the start of Monday Night Football. To answer your first question, yes, the ManningCast will be back for the new season, with ESPN extending Peyton and Eli Manning’s deal through the 2024 season. If your second question has to do with the 2022 Monday Night Football schedule,...
Lincoln Riley 'alignment' with USC is a way of saying the Trojans 100% support him
Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau, on The Riley Files, explained what Lincoln Riley means when he uses the term “alignment.” It’s a word Riley has used a lot since he came to USC. “The idea that Lincoln Riley was scared of the SEC, I don’t think that’s right....
El Reno eager to prove worth in challenging district with new coach
By Glen Brockenbush | Photo courtesy of the El Reno Tribune Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the El Reno Indians. HEAD COACH ...
Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker
The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class is coming together quite nicely after a strong June, July, and start to August. Since June 1, the Sooners have added 15 commitments. They added nine commitments in July, with eight rated as four-star players. Also, in July, quarterback Jackson Arnold saw his stock rise after winning the Elite 11 MVP award, earning five-star status.
Mighty Mouse still lives in hearts of CV Trojan football players
One chair at the Caney Valley High football banquet will be empty this season. Ethan Dodson didn’t take up a lot of space — but the absence of No. 33 will leave a giant void in the heart of his Trojan teammates as they prepare next Monday to open football practice.
All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Day 8 Recap
A few notes from today's practice in Spartanburg.
