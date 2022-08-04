A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

Read on noisecreep.com
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
Slipknot Play ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Live for First Time
While debuting Slipknot's new "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" last night (July 28) live, Corey Taylor also addressed the elephant in the room: Are Slipknot breaking up? You'll be happy to hear, Taylor again forcefully dismissed that rumor about five songs into their set on the latest stop of their European tour.
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
Watch Two More Hair Metal Icons Star in Short-Term Loan Commercials
Does your love of rock outweigh your collateral? No problem! Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have got you covered with another pair of hair-metal themed commercials from short term loan king Dollar Loan Center. You may remember Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the...
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Buys Land to Fight Deforestation, Shares Mini-Doc
Lamb of God's Randy Blythe is aiding the fight against deforestation, together with an Ecuadorian friend named Carlos, whom the heavy metal musician met on his travels. In collaboration with with Carlos and his family, Blythe purchased a swath of land in the South American country to replant native trees and help regrow the forest there.
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray ‘Still Hurting’ After ‘F—ing Brutal’ Fall Off Stage
Mudvayne's Chad Gray has checked in with fans following his fall earlier this week in which he took a tumble off the stage, ironically while performing the song "Not Falling." Gray reveals in his new update that he's still "fuckin' hurtin'," but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib. "It was fuckin' brutal," added the singer, who shares his commentary on the incident in video below.
Slipknot Joined By Corey Taylor’s Son/Vended Vocalist Griffin Onstage to Sing Part of ‘Custer’
Slipknot are in the midst of a headlining European tour and on Wednesday (July 20) in Bucharest, Romania, they were joined onstage by Corey Taylor's son Griffin, who fronts opening band Vended, and he contributed vocals to part of "Custer." Fan-filmed footage of the moment (seen below), shows the younger...
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Megadeth Release Scorching New Song ‘Night Stalkers’ Featuring Ice-T
Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!. Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count. Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers...
Metallica Release New Animated Lyric Video for ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
Rock + Metal Artists Who Were Replaced Before Their Band Got Famous
When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
