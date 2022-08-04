Xbox’s latest dev tools add surprise boost for memory-strapped $299 Series S

Locket, an app that lets users send live photos to their family and friends right on their smartphone home screens, recently raised $12.5 million dollars in a new funding round. Locket became popular as soon as it launched on New Year’s Day, climbing to the top of the app charts and amassing more than 20 million downloads so far. Locket founder Matt Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the app. “I think with raising this round, talking with investors and talking with users, the kind of massive opportunity we see is that there's always going to be this desire to stay in contact with those people you really care about, and as these bigger social platforms do drift in a different direction, that's just going to be an even bigger opportunity for Locket to fill that need.”

CELL PHONES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO