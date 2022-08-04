Xbox’s latest dev tools add surprise boost for memory-strapped $299 Series S

Read on arstechnica.com
NME
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
The Verge
Valve is working on Joy-Con support for Steam
Valve is working to add support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers in Steam. As part of the the newest Steam beta, Joy-Cons will be supported either individually or as a matched pair, similar to how you can use them either way for Switch games. If you want to try the feature out, you can opt into the Steam beta — Valve has helpful instructions on the Steam website — though fingers crossed that your Joy-Cons aren’t experiencing any drift.
Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
The funky Nintendo controllers can be used individually or paired up.
The Verge
MSI GS77 Stealth review: don’t let the name fool you
Don’t let the name fool you — there is nothing stealthy about this device. The MSI GS77 Stealth has long been the portable option among MSI’s gaming elite, and while that fact remained dubiously true with last year’s 5.4-pound GS76 Stealth, this year’s 0.79-inch-thick, 6.17-pound GS77 has effectively launched that idea into the sun. This laptop is big, thick, and bulky, and while it lacks the light strips and LED grids that other showy gaming laptops boast, its RGB keyboard still makes very clear that it’s for gaming above all else.
Ars Technica
Peter Beck explains why Electron may only ever launch 10-15 times a year
For a rocket named after a negatively charged particle, the Electron launch vehicle has generated a lot of positive news lately. Rocket Lab's small booster has already tied its record for annual launches with six this year, and it recently stepped up its cadence to complete three Electron missions in just five weeks. And these were not just any launches; they were arguably the most consequential missions since Rocket Lab began flying in May 2017.
Locket Photo-Sharing App Raises $12.5 Million
Locket, an app that lets users send live photos to their family and friends right on their smartphone home screens, recently raised $12.5 million dollars in a new funding round. Locket became popular as soon as it launched on New Year’s Day, climbing to the top of the app charts and amassing more than 20 million downloads so far. Locket founder Matt Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the app. “I think with raising this round, talking with investors and talking with users, the kind of massive opportunity we see is that there's always going to be this desire to stay in contact with those people you really care about, and as these bigger social platforms do drift in a different direction, that's just going to be an even bigger opportunity for Locket to fill that need.”
Ars Technica
Rumors, delays, and early testing suggest Intel’s Arc GPUs are on shaky ground
Almost a year ago, Intel made a big announcement about its push into the dedicated graphics business. Intel Arc would be the brand name for a new batch of gaming GPUs, pushing far beyond the company's previous efforts and competing directly with Nvidia's GeForce and AMD's Radeon GPUs. Arc is...
Ars Technica
Microsoft trackers run afoul of DuckDuckGo, get added to blocklist
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search company, says it will block trackers from Microsoft in its desktop web browser, following revelations in May that certain scripts from Bing and LinkedIn were getting a pass. In a blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg says that he's heard users' concerns since security researcher Zach...
Digital Trends
I have one of the most powerful GPUs, and I deliberately make it worse
I have a confession to make: I have one of the most powerful GPUs you can buy, the AMD RX 6950 XT, and I deliberately make it underperform. Let me explain. I appreciate that off the back of a GPU pricing crisis, which saw almost everyone unable to find a card like this (let alone afford it), that sounds super wrong. I’m lucky that one of the perks of this job is getting to test out the kind of high-end components that I wouldn’t otherwise shell out the cash for. But even then, I can’t bring myself to unleash the full power of this awesome GPU.
The Verge
Meta is shutting down one of its biggest VR games — but only for Quest 1 owners
Around the same time Meta hiked up the price on its Quest 2 headsets, it also announced that it’s ending Quest 1 support for Population One, a popular battle-royale shooter set in virtual reality. BigBox VR, the Meta-owned developer behind the game, shared the update in a post on its blog, noting that Quest 1 owners will no longer be able to launch or play the game starting October 31st, 2022.
Ars Technica
Fitbits will soon lose the ability to sync with computers
Fitbit owners who like to sync their fitness tracker with a computer to enable offline listening of downloaded music without a monthly fee will soon need to change their approach. As spotted by 9to5Google on Saturday, Fitbit will no longer allow users to sync their devices over a computer starting...
Digital Trends
Microsoft lets Xbox Series S devs increase console’s memory
Microsoft is allowing Xbox Series S developers to increase the console’s memory, giving them more space to access games and boost the performance of some titles. The company’s Game Dev team sent out the June Game Development Kit on Thursday, bringing with it the gift of additional memory for developers to allocate to the Xbox Series S. In the video detailing the new features that come with the kit, seen below, the team explains that the hundreds of megabytes will help developers “improve graphics performance in memory constrained conditions.”
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 8BitDo gamepads, and more
It's the weekend, which means the time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes the lowest price we've tracked for Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite. The 8GB, ad-supported version of the e-reader is currently down to $95 at Target and Best Buy, which matches the discount we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Both retailers say this deal will last through Saturday.
Digital Trends
Dell’s most popular gaming laptop just got a massive price cut
While gamers can get the best Alienware deals from Dell’s website to enjoy top-notch quality for prices that are cheaper than usual, Dell’s most popular gaming laptop is actually the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. If you’re in the middle of a search for your next gaming companion, you’re in luck because you can get the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for $369 off, which makes the gaming laptop more affordable at $1,100, compared to its normal price of $1,469. This clearance sale probably won’t last long, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
