Honey Brook, PA

abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dies after accident in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Lancaster County crash

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting

NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan borough. According to Berks County District...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
ENOLA, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another

District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash

Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident

LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

