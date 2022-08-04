Read on www.pottsmerc.com
Woman, 46, dies after crashing into tree along central Pa. road: coroner
A 46-year-old woman died at a York hospital Thursday after crashing into a tree, the York County coroner said. Patricia B. Cooper was driving south on the 3000 block of Bryansville Road in Delta when she swerved off the side of the road around 9:15 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Woman dies at hospital following single-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old woman died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday night shortly after a single-vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township. Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. after suffering blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the county coroner's office. State police...
abc27.com
Woman dies after accident in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
abc27.com
One dead after Lancaster County crash
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 exit ramp in Philadelphia
Police say two vehicles were going the wrong way on the ramp when they collided with another car going the correct direction.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan borough. According to Berks County District...
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash
Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
abc27.com
Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident
LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
Eastern PA Man Dies After Getting Pinned Under Lawn Mower: Police
A 79-year-old man has died after getting pinned under his own lawn mower in Eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. John Lippert was found dead under a zero-turn lawn mower by his mailbox on the 100 block of Browns Church Road in Wayne Township (Schuylkill County) around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
