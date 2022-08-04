ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#White Chocolate#Cookies And Cream#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#Emack Bolio#Italian#Museum Of Natural History
Mashed

The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich

Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
WEST ALLIS, WI
ComicBook

M&M's Celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day With New Fanny Pack

It's August and while that may feel like summer is coming to an end for many — school is starting up in many areas of the United States, spooky season has unofficially begun with the arrival of Halloween decor and treats to store shelves — summer isn't quite done yet. Not only is it still warm outside, but people are still out and about enjoying the season and favorite summer-related treats. That includes ice cream and all the ways people like to enjoy it and now, in celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich day last month, M&M's has come up with a fun way to get the most of the sweet treat as summer wanes.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Don't reserve these weeknight tacos for just Tuesdays. This recipe turns the frozen shrimp hanging out in the freezer into a satisfying dinner in 15 minutes. Another clever shortcut is using grocery store coleslaw mix to create a crunchy topping. A little sliced red onion, cilantro, and lime-mayonnaise dressing bring freshness to the pre-packaged salad mix while still saving you most of the chopping.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Connecticut

Here's the Latest on the Massive Recall That Includes Popular Beverages From Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Pumpkin spice Oreo cookies are hitting shelves this month

Pumpkin spice season is around the corner, which means a sweet lineup of new products. Oreo announced its newest flavor of pumpkin spice creme filled cookie sandwiches will hit shelves Aug. 15. The cookie brand also created a Twitter community for "pumpkin spice stans" from consumers to other brands to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Taco Bell Collabs With Milk Bar For New Strawberry Bell Truffles

If you are on a summer diet, you can forget it because Taco Bell has truly answered our prayers this week with the Mexican Pizza making an official comeback and now a Milk Bar collaboration that we didn't know we needed. Taco Bell's iconic Crunchy Taco shell and New York-based...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic

For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
RESTAURANTS
Food Recall News

Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling

Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling. H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
TEXAS STATE
The Kitchn

Better-than-Starbucks Coffee Frappé

A lot happened at the turn of the millennium. We were introduced to Beyoncé by way of Destiny’s child, VH1’s Pop-Up Video gave us winning trivia answers for years to come, and Blockbuster’s heyday was ending, thanks to a new mail-in-DVD service called Netflix. At the same time, a certain chain of coffee shops opened, seemingly overnight, in just about every suburban strip mall and introduced us to the wonderfulness of Frappuccinos (or frappés).
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Which Vegan Chicken Nuggets Actually Taste Good? A Blind Taste Test of Whole Foods, Impossible Foods, and More

When you seek out chicken nuggets, chances are you’re seeking out nostalgia, and if you’re reaching for the vegan version, that’s an especially high bar to meet. The explosion of brands contributing to the supermarket proliferation of faux-chicken nuggets—with “plant-based” meat projected to be a market worth $140 billion in the next few years—all claim to replicate that feeling of indulgence. The mostly-vegan breading is the easy part. But the distinct texture of ground chicken (spongy? squishy? bouncy?) is the Everest, with companies using a myriad of ingredients like soy isolates, pea protein, jackfruit, and mycoprotein.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back After Five Years

Fall is already looking more delicious every day. Both Dunkin' and Starbucks are reportedly bringing back their PSL soonish along with new fall sips, and now Oreo has unveiled some exciting news. According to CNN Business, Oreo has confirmed that it will be bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies after a grueling five-year hiatus.
FOOD & DRINKS
lonelyplanet.com

World's first cheese conveyor-belt restaurant lands in London

The plates on the Pick & Cheese conveyor belt are color-coded by price, so it's easy to grab whatever catches your fancy without having to consult a menu. Image: Nic Crilly-Hargrave. This is not a drill: A conveyor-belt restaurant is winding its way into London’s West End, and it comes...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy