Relationships

Other Couples Out There With Different Incomes, Please Let Me Know How You Decided To Split Your Bills

By Alexa Lisitza
 4 days ago

Recently, I spoke to a couple who have vastly different incomes. One partner makes over 30 percent more than the other, and the one who makes less is also about to take out student loans for graduate school. So, they decided to each put 20 percent of their income toward bills to be fair.

Tanja Ristic / Getty Images

Throughout the comment section, some couples were sharing the way they break down their splits: 50/50, 35/65, or even 0/100. And it got me thinking: I wonder how couples in the BuzzFeed Community make their money work ?

Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Maybe your partner is in tech and makes $160,000, and you're still a student who has a part-time, minimum wage gig. So, they decided to take up the rent and larger expenses while you handle groceries.

Svetikd / Getty Images

Perhaps you're the partner with wads of cash and you know what a privilege that is in today's economy, so you tell your partner to focus on building their career while you handle every single bill.

(Wow, I wish.)

Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, maybe you and your partner are both teachers, but your salary is $60,000 while their salary is $45,000, and y'all decided to split bills right down the middle.

Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

However you two decided to break things down, I'd love to hear from you! If you're comfortable, let me know how you and your partner make your finances work, and why that breakdown works best for you two in the comments. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can use this Google Form .

Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

