ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910

A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks

The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Aug. 5

• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
whqr.org

CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers

On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#New Museum#Urban Construction#Project Grace#Lgc#State#Zimmer Development
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Cabin Lake County Park in Duplin County

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to go sightseeing!. Duplin County is home to Cabin Lake County Park, which is filled with animals like ducks and deer. The campground site has many things to do with the whole family. Cabin Lake Campground has 194 acres that will allow...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
OAK ISLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
LELAND, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… in the Walmart parking lot in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy