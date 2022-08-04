Read on weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers
The first home game is generally a time where expectations, ambitions and all our hopes and dreams for a successful season evaporate, as the opposition snatch a shithousing 1-0 win. The ref ignores blatant penalty appeals and we all go home cursing why we ever fell in love with this damn game.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings to the theme of better board games for Dier and Doherty
Well, that went well! Tottenham Hotspur started out a touch rusty in their Premier League opening match against Southampton at home, but quickly turned things around en route to a 4-1 dismantling of the Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Incredibly, Tottenham scored four goals and got the win without either of their stars, Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min, scoring. Still, there were some really outstanding performances in this match.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch
A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory
After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 59: Full Points at Goodison Park!
We finally have meaningful football to talk about again!. We discuss Chelsea’s opening performance at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s new signings clearly sparkled among the squad, while the match itself was a bit of a marathon. Join us as we share our thoughts on what stood out for better/worse on opening day.
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries
With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
Rumour Mongering: Burnley Pushing to Sign Liverpool’s Van den Berg
Following a successful 18-month loan at Preston North End that saw Sepp van den Berg make 66 total appearances over a season and a half, the 20-year-old centre half could be set to head back to the Championship for another season on loan. That’s the latest this week, with The...
Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!
Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
Destination Tottenham: Udogie to undergo medical before loan back to Udinese
Maybe it really was (*cough*)... preordained. The Evening Standard is now writing that Tottenham Hotspur target and 19-year old Udinese defender Destiny Udogie is set to undergo a medical in Italy before finalizing a formal transfer to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Udogie will then be immediately loaned back to the Serie A club for the duration of the 2022-23 season.
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
RB Leipzig, Chelsea agree Timo Werner transfer — reports
Two years after agreeing the transfer of Timo Werner, RB Leipzig and Chelsea have once again agreed the transfer of Timo Werner, this time going the other way. (Though technically the first time involved a buyout so there’s wasn’t much, if anything to really negotiate.) Negotiations this time...
On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!
Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona
Marcos Alonso was one of the names conspicuously absent from Chelsea’s traveling squad for Saturday’s season opener at Goodison Park, and while we do have quite a few more players available than can fit in a 20-man matchday squad, and so by definition some will miss out every weekend, Alonso’s absence was seen as an indication of his impending move to Barcelona.
HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - New season, same old Villa!
Well that wasn’t pretty viewing to say the least...what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance (or lack of) against Bournemouth?. Two goals conceded from set pieces - how much of a concern should that be?. What can be made of the lack of a visible game plan...
