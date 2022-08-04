The Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has taken action to prepare for something that could happen in the future. Should the State of Illinois open the door for additional gaming function licenses: such as in the categories of sports books or video gaming, or other new or expanded gaming activities; the city wants to have the zoning in place allowing Danville to, not be obligated to apply, but simply have the option to apply.

