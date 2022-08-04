Read on fordcountychronicle.com
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville to Permanently Host American Legion Golf Tournament
Illinois leaders of the American Legion have selected Danville to permanently host their annual state golf tournament. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament Saturday morning at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Fifty-four teams are participating this weekend at that golf course and the Turtle Run course.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair: Fri Aug 5th Through Sat Aug 13th
(Above) 2022 Georgetown Fair Queen Candidates. The Georgetown Fair is kicking off Friday, August 5th; with Future Farmers of America students showing their work in various categories throughout the day. Board of Directors president Don Hackler says, there’s a lot of improvements out at the fairgrounds this year. AUDIO:...
hoiabc.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined...
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
WAND TV
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in Prairie Street shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is facing charges after an early Friday morning shooting. Police were sent at approximately 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Prairie Street for a reported shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a 28-year-old Urbana resident with a non-life-threatening injury...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Planning and Zoning Commission: Zoning Changes for Future Gaming Possibilities
The Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has taken action to prepare for something that could happen in the future. Should the State of Illinois open the door for additional gaming function licenses: such as in the categories of sports books or video gaming, or other new or expanded gaming activities; the city wants to have the zoning in place allowing Danville to, not be obligated to apply, but simply have the option to apply.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said I-72 eastbound is closed after a semi-truck fire. In a news release, troopers said traffic is being detoured at IL Route 47. They will reopen the road once the fire is out.
