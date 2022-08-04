Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Read on 947jackfm.com
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
kbhbradio.com
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police – parking emerges as leading problem as rally starts
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Police Department released their first rally update of the year Saturday. Chief Geody VanDewater says parking has emerged as the usual leading problem. As of Saturday, police had reported a dozen illegal parking calls – which covers a time frame from 6:00 a.m. Friday...
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
kotatv.com
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident. It happened at 8 am near Exit 57. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
947jackfm.com
Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
New London crash involving three vehicles leaves one person dead
The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London, north of the Wolf River, and involved three vehicles.
