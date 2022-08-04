High school students selected to attend national conference through Florida Youth Institute

Many butterfly and pollinator plants will be available at the 2022 UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, August 6th from 7:30am to 12 noon. Consider the possibilities of developing a butterfly garden and attracting monarch, sulphur, fritillaries, and swallowtail butterflies. Plants that are great for this include milkweed, assorted- color salvia, firecracker, firespike and pentas. Nectar-rich, colorful flowering plants are the backbone of any successful butterfly garden. Provide a combination of adult nectar sources and larval host plants. Milkweed are the host plant for Monarchs and passion-vine will attract female Gulf Fritillaries. Many Cloudless Sulphur butterflies feed from the blooms of the Firecracker plant. Reds, pink, and purple flowers are generally considered the most attractive adult nectar sources. However, some species are drawn to yellows, blues, and whites, as well. For more information, check “Butterfly Gardening in Florida at https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/UW057.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO