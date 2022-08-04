High school students selected to attend national conference through Florida Youth Institute

Read on blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
University of Florida
Wetland science pioneer receives university service award
Gainesville, Fla. — The University of Florida awarded Katherine Ewel, a trailblazer in the wetland ecosystem science field, with a distinguished service award at the summer commencement ceremony on Saturday. Ewel, who is currently retired, had a 35-year successful and impactful career at the University of Florida and United...
University of Florida
Florida’s Artificial Reefs
New Ask IFAS publications explore the effects of Florida’s popular artificial reefs on habitats, fishing stocks, and economies. Several Ask IFAS publications explore the complex interplay between fish, anglers, divers, and the Florida environment on artificial reefs. These publications are designed to help managers decide where and when to deploy artificial reefs to maximize fishing and diving fun in Florida and benefit habitat, fish, and the human communities that depend on fishing and diving revenues.
University of Florida
Plant Sale- August 6th, 2022
Many butterfly and pollinator plants will be available at the 2022 UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, August 6th from 7:30am to 12 noon. Consider the possibilities of developing a butterfly garden and attracting monarch, sulphur, fritillaries, and swallowtail butterflies. Plants that are great for this include milkweed, assorted- color salvia, firecracker, firespike and pentas. Nectar-rich, colorful flowering plants are the backbone of any successful butterfly garden. Provide a combination of adult nectar sources and larval host plants. Milkweed are the host plant for Monarchs and passion-vine will attract female Gulf Fritillaries. Many Cloudless Sulphur butterflies feed from the blooms of the Firecracker plant. Reds, pink, and purple flowers are generally considered the most attractive adult nectar sources. However, some species are drawn to yellows, blues, and whites, as well. For more information, check “Butterfly Gardening in Florida at https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/UW057.
