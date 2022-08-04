Could Owatonna and Blooming Prairie be Playing Football in December?

Read on krfofm.com
Faribault Lakers Will Play Sunday
The Faribault Lakers at St. Benedict Saints Minnesota Baseball Association Region 3C Baseball Tournament game was rained out today. The two teams hope to get the game in beginning 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The next game for those teams has also been moved to Monday night at 8:00 p.m. The winner...
Faribault Lakers Outlast St. Benedict in Thriller
The Faribault Lakers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning today to defeat the Saints of St. Benedict 13-11 in a see-saw battle in Scott County. The game was rained out Saturday. With the win the Lakers are a game away from reaching the State Tournament which...
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
Downtown Thursday Highlights for August 4 in Owatonna
The last of three Downtown Thursday summer promotions in Owatonna is cued up for a big night on August 4. Great weather will greet shoppers, browsers, music lovers, and those looking for a bite to eat. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism boasts of "45 things to do at Downtown Thursday" in their Tuesday Talk e-newsletter.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
