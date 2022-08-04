In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.

