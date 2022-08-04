Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
Six states paying out direct payments worth up to $1,700 this MONTH – see when millions of Americans will get cash
AS inflation remains high, millions of Americans can expect to see some relief this August. States across the nation have been offering residents financial assistance in the form of checks or direct payments. Most recently, states like Connecticut and New Mexico have offered one-time payments that will be issued sometime...
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today
In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins: here’s a list of eligible items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in. Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th. It was part of a $46.5 billion budget […]
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
Illinois agency reminds residents of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for student loans
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the Department has issued a letter to all federal student loan servicers encouraging them to help alert and educate eligible student loan holders about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. PSLF forgives the remaining student loan balance of full-time government and certain non-profit employees after making 120 qualifying payments. In order for more borrowers to qualify for forgiveness, President Biden announced temporary changes to the program, including waiving some past requirements. Officials say many borrowers are unaware of these changes and may miss out on loan forgiveness as a result. The temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022.
Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Starts Tomorrow
Shoppers in Illinois looking to stock up on school supplies, uniforms, and other back-to-school gear will save money starting tomorrow. The state’s sales-tax holiday on certain school-related items will run until August 14. It will cut Illinois’ sales tax from six-point-25 percent to one-point-25-percent. Other sales taxes, such as those from a city or county, still apply.
Washington ranked No. 19 state in the nation for decreased unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 19 in terms of states where unemployment claims have decreased the most, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks to determine its ordering of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebate: How to Know If You're Eligible
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates this fall, but who is eligible?. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
Maine closes out fiscal year with nearly $600M surplus
(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves. The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year...
