Illinois State

hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb

Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today

In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
walls102.com

Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers

CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
walls102.com

Illinois agency reminds residents of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for student loans

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the Department has issued a letter to all federal student loan servicers encouraging them to help alert and educate eligible student loan holders about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. PSLF forgives the remaining student loan balance of full-time government and certain non-profit employees after making 120 qualifying payments. In order for more borrowers to qualify for forgiveness, President Biden announced temporary changes to the program, including waiving some past requirements. Officials say many borrowers are unaware of these changes and may miss out on loan forgiveness as a result. The temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022.
The Center Square

Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
wjol.com

Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Starts Tomorrow

Shoppers in Illinois looking to stock up on school supplies, uniforms, and other back-to-school gear will save money starting tomorrow. The state’s sales-tax holiday on certain school-related items will run until August 14. It will cut Illinois’ sales tax from six-point-25 percent to one-point-25-percent. Other sales taxes, such as those from a city or county, still apply.
The Center Square

Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebate: How to Know If You're Eligible

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates this fall, but who is eligible?. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
The Center Square

The Center Square

