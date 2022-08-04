ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is MINI Considering Canoo As Urbanaut MPV Maker And Platform Donor?

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Makes Fun Of Lucid’s Recent Production Cut Announcement

Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor

Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
ARIZONA STATE
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric

Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian Testing "Enduro" Dual Motor R1S and R1T EVs In New Zealand

Rivian is currently testing its in-house-developed dual-motor electric powertrain in New Zealand on R1S and R1T prototypes, CEO RJ Scaringe has announced. In a post on Twitter, Scaringe shared three photos of R1S and R1T test vehicles undergoing cold-weather trials, with the caption "winter testing our 'Enduro' dual motor in New Zealand!"
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpv#Mini#Bmw Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vision Urbanaut#The Concept Aceman#Automobilwoche#Us Ev
insideevs.com

California DMV Accuses Tesla Of False Advertising For Autopilot, FSD

According to the California DMV, Tesla has falsely advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features on its website. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the company itself have made a habit of touting the capability of these features to the point that some people may believe they are fully autonomous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report

In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Drive

Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch

Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Top Speed

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
CARS
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall

Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

2023 MG4 EV Starts At £25,995 In The UK, Offers 218 Miles of Range

MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise

In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
INDIA
insideevs.com

Watch BYD Tang Range Test In Norway: Similar To Audi e-tron 55

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway. Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.
CARS
insideevs.com

BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum

After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
CARS
Robb Report

A NASA-Backed Study Will Test Ammonia as a Carbon-Free Alternative to Jet Fuel

Click here to read the full article. Most of the the aviation industry’s efforts to seek out alternatives to fossil fuels have focused on the viability of electric engines, hydrogen power and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Now, a new study will explore yet another potential alternative: ammonia. The University of Central Florida announced this week that it would begin testing ammonia as a potential fuel solution for aircraft. The program is backed by a five-year grant from NASA worth $10 million, and it hopes to determine whether ammonia represents a realistic fuel option for commercial airliners. The team will be led by faculty...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy