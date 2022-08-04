Is MINI Considering Canoo As Urbanaut MPV Maker And Platform Donor?

Read on insideevs.com
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Makes Fun Of Lucid’s Recent Production Cut Announcement
Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
insideevs.com
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor
Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
insideevs.com
Rivian Testing "Enduro" Dual Motor R1S and R1T EVs In New Zealand
Rivian is currently testing its in-house-developed dual-motor electric powertrain in New Zealand on R1S and R1T prototypes, CEO RJ Scaringe has announced. In a post on Twitter, Scaringe shared three photos of R1S and R1T test vehicles undergoing cold-weather trials, with the caption "winter testing our 'Enduro' dual motor in New Zealand!"
insideevs.com
California DMV Accuses Tesla Of False Advertising For Autopilot, FSD
According to the California DMV, Tesla has falsely advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features on its website. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the company itself have made a habit of touting the capability of these features to the point that some people may believe they are fully autonomous.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
Rare Russian ICBM Carrier Training Vehicle Had A Nasty Accident
via TwitterThe accident happened with an obscure training vehicle used to teach Russian Army drivers how to handle an ICBM carrier on the road.
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
China’s Gen Z isn’t like the others. Meet the nationalistic generation that’s way richer than its parents
China’s Gen Z is far different from its Western counterparts.
insideevs.com
2023 MG4 EV Starts At £25,995 In The UK, Offers 218 Miles of Range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
americanmilitarynews.com
India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise
In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
SpaceX Polaris Dawn is planning its first crewed launch in December
The mission is led by billionaire Jared Isaacman. There will be a total of four people on board. They will attempt a historic spacewalk. Back in May, we brought you the news that SpaceX was training astronauts for the world's first commercial spacewalk. The mission was called Polaris Dawn, and it was set to be revolutionary.
insideevs.com
Watch BYD Tang Range Test In Norway: Similar To Audi e-tron 55
Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway. Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
A NASA-Backed Study Will Test Ammonia as a Carbon-Free Alternative to Jet Fuel
Click here to read the full article. Most of the the aviation industry’s efforts to seek out alternatives to fossil fuels have focused on the viability of electric engines, hydrogen power and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Now, a new study will explore yet another potential alternative: ammonia. The University of Central Florida announced this week that it would begin testing ammonia as a potential fuel solution for aircraft. The program is backed by a five-year grant from NASA worth $10 million, and it hopes to determine whether ammonia represents a realistic fuel option for commercial airliners. The team will be led by faculty...
