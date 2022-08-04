Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This is the last weekend before school gets in full swing for everyone around our area and a lot of people are looking for a last-minute trip to the pool. It will continue to be hot and muggy today but tomorrow we will see rain chances increase in our area. It will be a typical summer day as we will start off mostly dry and muggy, but showers and thunderstorms will move into our area by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s, but showers and thunderstorms can help cool some of us off. Make sure you dress light and carry that umbrella if you do have any plans outside on Sunday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO