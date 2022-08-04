Music has benefits for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, research shows. The room transformed as an older woman danced around the skilled nursing care unit to rock ‘n’ roll hits from her youth. Her husband later took her hands and joined her in a two-step tour of the space. First-year Penn State College of Medicine medical student John Bufalini watched in awe as the couple’s joy filled the room at the assisted living facility.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO