Kid noses fight off COVID better than adults’
The linings of children’s noses are better at inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infections than adult noses, researchers report. That might be one reason why children’s immune responses have so far proven more effective at avoiding and fighting COVID-19, says Kirsty Short from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the University of Queensland.
Hydrogel could ease need for vaccine ‘cold chain’
Even without refrigeration, a new hydrogel vastly improves the shelf life of vaccines, say researchers. Nearly half of all vaccines go to waste due to the logistical obstacles involved in transporting them around the world. Most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a patient’s arm.
Music can benefit people with Alzheimer’s and caregivers
Music has benefits for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, research shows. The room transformed as an older woman danced around the skilled nursing care unit to rock ‘n’ roll hits from her youth. Her husband later took her hands and joined her in a two-step tour of the space. First-year Penn State College of Medicine medical student John Bufalini watched in awe as the couple’s joy filled the room at the assisted living facility.
COVID test identifies variants with 100% accuracy
A new COVID-19 test detects and identifies specific SARS-CoV-2 variants with 100% accuracy, researchers say. In a study, the RNA-encoded viral nucleic acid analytic reporter correctly determined the Alpha, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Omicron genetic mutations in nasopharyngeal clinical samples. This ability could enable health care providers to make personalized...
