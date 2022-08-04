Koe Wetzel “Leaks” Brand New Song, Here’s How to Hear it Now

Read on knue.com
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Mason Is Ready For His Next Chapter Of Life, After The Shelter
Mason has been hanging out at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People shelter now for three months. He's getting comfortable where he is, but Pets Fur People prefers for him to get more comfortable with you and your active family. There's only so much love that the staff can be...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town
There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza
Ken's Pizza in Tyler, TX has been a part of our East Texas community for decades. They have been a family favorite since they first opened their doors in 1961. It was just recently, Ken's left their old building to move to a larger location over there in the French Quarter shopping center.
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Getaway to This Highly Rated, Stunning, & Secluded Cabin in Tyler, TX Now
Man, summer has flown by. And if you're like me you may be in need of one last quick getaway before the kids head back to pencils, books, and teacher's dirty looks. What if you and someone special could get away with out ever even leaving Tyler, TX?. Yeah, I...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Eric Church “Happy” to Open for Robert Earl Keen at Floore’s Country Store
This will be your final summer to see one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform live. Robert Earl Keen's farewell tour is well underway, and while the party never ends, Keen's touring days will this September. We were honored to have the Texas legend headline our annual Red...
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
Halloween Is Coming, Are You Ready? Spirit Halloween Stores Hopes You Are!
It's way too hot to really be thinking about Halloween right now. With temperatures still hovering around the century mark, school is just about to begin, and football season is almost here, who's really thinking about Halloween right now? Spirit Halloween stores are of course. As I was driving on...
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus
School is about to be in session across East Texas. That means school buses will be mixed in with our morning and mid-afternoon commutes once again. Tyler Independent School District (Tyler ISD) is implementing a cool new piece of technology that will allow parents to track when and where their kids get on and off the bus and provide other news around the bus route.
No Cost Animal Adoptions In Tyler, Texas With Donation During August
If you're craving unconditional love in your life, you need the companionship of a pet. Adopting a pet is as easy as visiting a local animal shelter. Pets, like dogs and cats, will give you all the love they have to give and they will end up being your best friend for life.
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson
Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson. Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part...
Tyler, TX Pastor Accused Of Stealing Gets Trial Date
We've been following the unfortunate case of Tyler pastor Jerome Milton, who stands accused of several charges including theft and money laundering. While the pastor and former coach has denied these allegations, he will soon have his day in court. The 66-year-old is the pastor for the Open Door Bible...
