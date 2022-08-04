ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ne-Yo's Wife Officially Files For Divorce, Claims Singer Fathered Baby With Another Woman

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 91

LG.945
3d ago

How soon did she forget that she was once herself the side chick to him when he was married before him...No sorrow of fakkks given.

Reply(5)
61
Yolanda Mayes
3d ago

I don't feel sorry for her at all. She was the homewrecker when Ne-yo was with Monyetta. How you get him is how you'll lose him ✌🏾

Reply(1)
58
Connie Key
3d ago

He who lives in a glass house should never throw stones. Ne-Yo has found himself in the same situation of some other celebrities he spoke on. Just a friendly reminder to myself never judge anyone's situation for you will be judged

Reply
22
 

