Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive to the goal of lowering overdose deaths and getting people with substance use disorders into treatment.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach
BATON ROUGE, La. - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. Gov. Edwards said:. “Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress...
Fetterman plans first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail this week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced that Fetterman, 52, will conduct a rally in Erie, a key bellwether county in...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Advocate: Massachusetts' low- and middle-income earners squeezed in housing shortfall
(The Center Square) – Housing advocates in Massachusetts are pointing to overly restrictive local laws as to why the state is facing a housing crisis. A new study released by Up for Growth, a national nonprofit organization focused on housing affordability, reports that Massachusetts has experienced a deficit of 108,000 housing units that are not being produced each year over the past several years. The lack of new housing construction has directly led to the lower- and middle-income residents being squeezed out of the market.
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
BATON ROUGE. La. - As the 2022-23 school year is beginning, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children and children walking or biking to school. Troopers, along with local law enforcement,...
Hillary Cassell raises more than any other Democratic House candidate in Florida
Florida Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $23.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among Florida House of Representatives candidates and officeholders, Hillary Cassel has raised more than any other Democrat. Cassel is running for election to the Florida House of Representatives to represent District 101 in 2022. Cassel raised...
USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
While business travel still lags, hotel industry leader expects full recovery by 2024
(The Center Square) – A battered hotel industry is enjoying summer travel, but business travel, the industry's big money-maker, is still reticent to book. Leisure travel came roaring back this year as pent-up demand sent a surge of travelers onto the road and into various lodging across Illinois. June saw hotel occupancy hit 72%, 2% higher than the national occupancy rate, WIFR reported.
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
