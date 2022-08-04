Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds

Read on www.kpvi.com
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
Colleen Burton raises more than any other Republican House Rep. in Florida
Florida Republican candidates and officeholders have raised $23.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among Florida House of Representatives candidates and officeholders, Colleen Burton has raised more than any other Republican. Burton is the representative for Florida House District 40, and is running for election to the Florida State Senate...
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach
BATON ROUGE, La. - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. Gov. Edwards said:. “Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress...
Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive to the goal of lowering overdose deaths and getting people with substance use disorders into treatment.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Hillary Cassell raises more than any other Democratic House candidate in Florida
Florida Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $23.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among Florida House of Representatives candidates and officeholders, Hillary Cassel has raised more than any other Democrat. Cassel is running for election to the Florida House of Representatives to represent District 101 in 2022. Cassel raised...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Ohio using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Advocate: Massachusetts' low- and middle-income earners squeezed in housing shortfall
(The Center Square) – Housing advocates in Massachusetts are pointing to overly restrictive local laws as to why the state is facing a housing crisis. A new study released by Up for Growth, a national nonprofit organization focused on housing affordability, reports that Massachusetts has experienced a deficit of 108,000 housing units that are not being produced each year over the past several years. The lack of new housing construction has directly led to the lower- and middle-income residents being squeezed out of the market.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska Board of Education hiring consultant to review standards-writing process
Members of the Nebraska Board of Education on Friday voted to hire a consultant to examine the state’s process for writing academic content standards — a process that last year yielded health education standards that sharply divided Nebraskans. Over the years, the state’s standards-writing process had regularly churned...
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
BATON ROUGE. La. - As the 2022-23 school year is beginning, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children and children walking or biking to school. Troopers, along with local law enforcement,...
While business travel still lags, hotel industry leader expects full recovery by 2024
(The Center Square) – A battered hotel industry is enjoying summer travel, but business travel, the industry's big money-maker, is still reticent to book. Leisure travel came roaring back this year as pent-up demand sent a surge of travelers onto the road and into various lodging across Illinois. June saw hotel occupancy hit 72%, 2% higher than the national occupancy rate, WIFR reported.
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
Business Digest
Tyler-based certified public accountant Misty M. de Wet, has been elected 2022 to 2023 president of the Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter. De Wet currently serves as the vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank. Longview-based CPA Heather Sanders, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
