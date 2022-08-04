Is Wendy Williams Married Or Not? Here’s What We Know So Far...

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband claims producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” would not “sign off” on agreeing to get the eponymous talk show host help to aid in her recovery from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter tells Page Six exclusively that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want to engage in any activity that would take Williams away from her iconic purple chair. “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter says. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” Hunter, 50, further claims that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury in which he and the group discussed how...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO