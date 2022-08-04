Is Wendy Williams Married Or Not? Here’s What We Know So Far...

Read on www.bet.com
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers refused to help with her addiction: Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband claims producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” would not “sign off” on agreeing to get the eponymous talk show host help to aid in her recovery from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter tells Page Six exclusively that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want to engage in any activity that would take Williams away from her iconic purple chair. “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter says. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” Hunter, 50, further claims that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury in which he and the group discussed how...
Wendy Williams Accused of Refusing Her Son Entry to Her NYC Penthouse
Wendy Williams is being put on blast by her brother who’s accusing the former talk show host of refusing her own son from visiting her. Tommy Williams posted a 24-minute YouTube video last week calling out his “heartless” famous sister for how she allegedly “refused” to allow her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, to enter her New York City apartment despite him traveling all the way from Florida to celebrate her 58th birthday.
TMZ.com
Wendy Williams Not Married to NYPD Cop, Despite Reports
Wendy Williams apparently jumped the gun on announcing she was married ... because her rep is now saying it's just not true. A recent report from Hollywood Unlocked claimed Wendy had said she was married to a cop named Henry with the NYPD ... but she wouldn't say much more than that. However, Wendy's rep is shutting the report down.
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life
As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Keke Palmer’s Siblings and Parents Are Her Biggest Supporters
Former child actor Keke Palmer has certainly exceeded her 15 minutes of fame. After her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006, Keke launched a talk show, landed more movies and TV shows, and now becomes a meme nearly every month. Article continues below advertisement. Although she has...
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
NFL・
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Wendy Williams’ Producer Reveals How He Feels About the Show’s End – ‘She’s Not Doing Well’
Norman Baker served as a producer on 'The Wendy Williams Show' from its first season to the final show in 2022. Baker will now work for Sherri Shepherd but says Williams will be missed.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
