Illinois State

KWQC

Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5

The Macomb Police Department is investigating a fatal train and pedestrian crash Tuesday. The Field of Dreams site will host two games next week as the River Bandits face the Kernels and the Reds play the Cubs.
IOWA STATE
WBKR

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
wmay.com

Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Confidence high for West Central Illinois farmers

An agronomist says farmers in west central Illinois have had better than average growing conditions this year. DEKALB Asgrow’s Lance Tarochione says it’s been drier than other parts of the state. “But never really dry enough to suffer a lot of yield loss,” he said. “We’ve been getting timely rains when we’ve had to have them.”
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Drought has diminished in Illinois

CHICAGO - The portion of Illinois that is in at least a moderate drought has diminished by nearly 40% from a week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest analysis of our state has 6.9% of the state (mostly in central Illinois) in a moderate drought. That is down from 11.5% just a week ago. The portion of Illinois in a severe drought remains unchanged compared to a week ago at 1.83%.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
tspr.org

Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer

Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Preparing for the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Corn dogs, music, and rides....oh my! The wait is almost over as the 2022 Illinois State Fair starts next Thursday. This year’s theme is “Grow With Us” and the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been busy with work around the fairgrounds. State Fair Manager Rebecca Cisco says admission prices will stay the same as last year. Adults will be able to get half-price tickets Sunday through Thursday and Kids 12 and under can enter for free every day of the fair.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA

