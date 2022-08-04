Read on 929thelake.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Truth About Zion Williamson's New NBA ContractWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NOLA.com
Man shot uptown near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was injured in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police said early Monday. The shooting was reported the police at 4:16 a.m. at the busy intersection (map). Authorities did not give a more specific location or release any more details about what happened.
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
wgno.com
The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!
The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans! There you can find lots of food and fun, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy as the weekend moves forward. We do have rain and storms around the area Friday but as expected this activity...
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
NOLA.com
Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio
The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023
On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project announced that they will not return in 2023.
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
WDSU
Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NOPD: Two sent to hospital after argument turned violent Saturday
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road and discovered that the alleged suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
nypressnews.com
New Orleans must resume search for 4 killed in 1973 gay bar arson after ‘callous’ response
Four people killed in a 1973 arson-fueled blaze at a New Orleans gay bar, including three who have yet to be identified, might finally be close to a proper burial. The City Council on Thursday was ordered by a new motion to provide “all reasonable assistance” in an effort to recover the remains of the four fatally burned at the UpStairs Lounge on June 24, 1973 — which left 32 dead.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
fox8live.com
New $5 million road and boat launch project almost complete for West End
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A $5 million road restoration, and boat launch project is nearly completed along the New Orleans Lakefront at Breakwater Drive, but people waiting for a redevelopment plan for the entire West End area will have to wait a little longer. “This has been a really nice job...
