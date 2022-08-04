ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio

The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Break
Politics
WDSU

Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nypressnews.com

New Orleans must resume search for 4 killed in 1973 gay bar arson after ‘callous’ response

Four people killed in a 1973 arson-fueled blaze at a New Orleans gay bar, including three who have yet to be identified, might finally be close to a proper burial. The City Council on Thursday was ordered by a new motion to provide “all reasonable assistance” in an effort to recover the remains of the four fatally burned at the UpStairs Lounge on June 24, 1973 — which left 32 dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

