ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Indianwood Lake Improvement Board Oakland County, Michigan — HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

By James Newell
lakeorionreview.com
 2 days ago
Read on lakeorionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orion Charter Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Bennett
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Real Property#Board Room
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement

Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy