Indianwood Lake Improvement Board Oakland County, Michigan — HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing — AB-2022-36, Mat Dunaskiss and Pete & Nancy Smilanic
The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 22,. 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,. Michigan 48360, on the following matter:. AB-2022-36, Mat Dunaskiss and Pete & Nancy Smilanic, vacant parcel 2...
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
The new sign design shows a dynamic character leaning forward in a wheelchair instead of the old one that sits up.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
