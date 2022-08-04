Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing — AB-2022-36, Mat Dunaskiss and Pete & Nancy Smilanic

Read on lakeorionreview.com
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
HometownLife.com
Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township
Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
clarkstonnews.com
Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road
According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
2 incumbents ousted as Ann Arbor mayor and allies sweep city races
ANN ARBOR, MI — For the second Ann Arbor primary election in a row, Mayor Christopher Taylor’s camp has swept all City Council races across the city. And by double-digit margins in most cases. Promising to keep the city progressive and positive, Taylor defeated challenger Anne Bannister with...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
