12 Once Normal Baby Names in Shreveport . . . That Pop Culture Basically Ruined

KTAL
Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
q973radio.com
We’re Helping Teachers In The Shreveport Area CLEAR THE LIST!
Now that school is back in session in the ArkLaTex it’s time to help our local teachers #ClearTheList! We know teachers have to furnish their classrooms with supplies and we want to help take that burden off area teachers. Upload the Amazon Wish list below. Starting Monday August 15th,...
August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana
"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
KSLA
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
arklatexweekend.com
New cheese and wine bar opens at Horseshoe Casino
Bossier City, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Horseshoe Casino introduces a new dining experience with the addition of a new cheese and wine bar, with expertly curated selections. The Horseshoe Casino is introducing a new cheese and wine bar. The bar’s name is Casa di Amici, which...
KTAL
1 wounded by stray bullet in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
KSLA
Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KSLA
Tracking shower and storm chances this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the week...
KTAL
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates. The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?
Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
Louisiana abortion battle closes 3 remaining clinics, for now
SHREVEPORT, La. — Hope Medical Group for Women has had to shut down and reopen several times since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two months ago, causing confusion and uncertainty among staff and patients. As the legal battle over reproductive rights in Louisiana churns through the courts,...
magic1029fm.com
ZAXBY’s on Youree in Shreveport Has Closed
We’re now Zaxby’s less in the ArkLaTex! Zaxby’s on Youree has closed. A sign on the door says to visit other stores in the area, on Mansfield Rd and on Market St in Shreveport. Zaxby’s also has a location on Texas St in Bossier. What’s your...
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
