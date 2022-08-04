Read on www.poncacitynow.com
Floor Maintenance Begins August 9 at Ponca City RecPlex
The annual hardwood floor maintenance at the RecPlex is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 9th, and continue through September 1st. During this time, spaces with hardwood flooring within the facility may be closed temporarily during floor buffing, application of sealers, and for curing time. Regularly scheduled classes and activities...
Cat Tale Yearbook Pick-Up is August 13
The 2022 Cat Tale yearbook “Capturing This Moment in Time” has arrived. Editors Mallory Riley and Angelisa Tello, along with the 2022 Cat Tale staff, will be hosting a special distribution event. Due to ongoing construction at Po-Hi, the Cat Tale yearbook will be released at a come-and-go...
PCPS Registration Center Open Monday August 8
Ponca City Public Schools in-person registration will be open and fully staffed on Monday, August 8. Hours for registration are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 111 West Grand. Please bring in needed documents to enroll new and returning students. Those wishing to enroll can also use the computer lab...
Sanders ready to lead Oklahoma State to new heights
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders enters his fourth year as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, and he’s happy right where he is. He says he’s fallen in love with every group brought in since he arrived. The redshirt junior from Denton, Texas has made 32...
