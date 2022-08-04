Coach Desormeaux Talks QBs, Fall Camp, O-Line, Mental Health in Football & More [Audio]

Read on classicrock1051.com
Related
LSU RB Tre Bradford No Longer With Program, Importance of John Emery
The Oklahoma transfer is off the roster, making a big year from John Emery that much more imperative
LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Media Share Awkward Moment to Start Season [VIDEO]
LSU Football players and coaches returned to campus this week to begin the 2022-23 season and practice, and with that came the first press conference since their return. The presser started with Coach Kelly taking the podium and welcoming members of the media back to campus. Not a single member...
LSU Commit Jeremiah Hughes Prepared to Carry "DBU" Tradition in Death Valley
The 2023 lockdown cornerback has high expectations, passion for this LSU program
tigerdroppings.com
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
4-Star QB Rickie Collins Recruitment Update, Tigers Gaining Traction
Tigers have their foot on the gas for the top uncommitted quarterback, making significant push
andthevalleyshook.com
And the Valley Seeks Help
You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA fighter Dustin Poirier hosted school supply drive in Lafayette
Many students in Acadiana gathered at service Chevrolet Cadillac to get backpacks and school supplies from MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week.
Here's the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette's Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
theadvocate.com
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
KLFY.com
Great vibes and great food in a family friendly spot
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The menu at Pete’s is filled top to bottom with flavor in a family-friendly sports bar. Gerald Gruenig shares some of his favorites on the menu. Where are they located: 3903 Johnston St. When are they open: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. How can...
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
Top 5 Places to Get Nachos in Lafayette
Here are the top 5 places to get great nachos in Lafayette:
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0