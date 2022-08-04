Lindale ISD Police increase staff for upcoming school year

Read on ktbb.com
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked...
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
KLTV
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing teenager
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy. Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of norther Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 6 according to authorities. He is a black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Autistic man missing from Kilgore found safe
UPDATE – Brandon Fagans has been found safe, and is being brought home, according to the Kilgore Police Department. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive sometime […]
KLTV
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool. Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.
Alba man arrested, charged with murder after stabbing in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler. Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police and his bond was set at $500,000. Police were called to the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue regarding […]
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
KLTV
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
inforney.com
Tyler mall hosts Back to School Bash for families
Broadway Square Mall held a Back to School Bash on Saturday that coincided with tax-free shopping weekend. During the event, parents lined up to take advantage of a free children’s ID station offered by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Christian, sheriff’s office spokesman, alongside Adrienne Duncum, administrative...
KLTV
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
cbs19.tv
Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
ktbb.com
East Texans pay respects to deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER – On Friday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and hundreds of first responders and citizens from our region gathered to mourn the death of deputy Lorenzo Bustos. According to our news partner KETK, the funeral procession advanced carefully from Green Acres Baptist Church to Deputy Bustos’ final resting place, Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Every vehicle that proceeded down the procession route, did so with lights on, serving as a reminder to the dangers to those who protect us. Bustos died early Friday July 29th during a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and is survived by his wife Gloria and three young children.
963kklz.com
There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose
In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
