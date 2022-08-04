2 Different Vehicles Crashed Into 2 Ottawa Sites Yesterday & 1 Was The PM's Residence

Ontario gas prices dropped to the lowest they've been since winter at the top of the weekend, but, sadly, the relief was short-lived. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, confirmed with Narcity that drivers who waited until Sunday to fill up their tanks ended up paying 7 cents more than those who capitalized on Saturday's 159.9 cents per litre.

