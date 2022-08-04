Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Is Undergoing His Chelsea Medical

Read on www.yardbarker.com
19-year-old tipped as the next star to break into the Arsenal first team
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man
Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
